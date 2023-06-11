Clockwork Revolution from InXile and Microsoft will mess with time for Xbox and PC

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event today, Microsoft announced Clockwork Revolution. This will be the next game from inXile Entertainment and will be an Xbox and PC exclusive.

The game takes place in the steampunk-like city of Avalon. Everything seems to be fine, but apparently, the leader of this city, Lady Ironwood, has been using a device to keep her subjects in line. Microsoft states:

Through use of a time travel device, she’s changed key moments in Avalon’s history, keeping the working class struggling in the slums and factories, while bringing herself immense wealth and power. That’s where you come in… Discovering Ironwood’s scheme, you’ll use a wondrous device known as the Chronometer to travel back in time, choose how to influence the past, and then return to the present to experience the effects of your decisions. Through unprecedented and complex visual and narrative depth, the choices you make on your trips into the past will change the people, the stories, and the city of Avalon itself in extraordinary and (very often) unexpected ways. In Clockwork Revolution we’re pushing roleplaying reactivity to new heights, infused with the unique texture and personality that you’ve come to expect from our games.

At the moment, there's no release date for Clockwork Revolution, as the game is still in very early development