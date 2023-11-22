When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The 14th Doctor Who is seen using a Microsoft Surface Duo in a new press photo

Neowin · with 0 comments

doctor who

Tomorrow, the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first episode of the show, which was first broadcast on November 23, 1963. The show, about a human-looking alien who fights evil in all of space and time via his handy TARDIS ship, is also coming back in three new 60th anniversary specials, the first of which will debut on Saturday, November 25 on the BBC, and everywhere else on the Disney+ streaming service.

The X (formerly Twitter) account for the Doctor Who fan site Tards Central (via @WhovianLife) posted up a couple of BBC press photos for the first special, The Star Beast. One of them shows the "new" 14th Doctor, played by David Tennant, clearly holding a Surface Duo smartphone while actor Ruth Madeley, playing the new character Shirley Ann Bingham, is looking at him.

It's likely that the Surface Duo that the Doctor is holding actually belongs to Shirley, but we will definitely learn more about why the smartphone is in the Doctor's hands when The Star Beast is shown.

Tennant regenerated into the 14th Doctor in 2022, but of course, he also played the popular 10th incarnation of the Doctor from 2005 to 2009. The mystery of why the Doctor now has the body and face of an older regeneration will likely be the main mystery to be solved during the three 60th anniversary specials in late November and early December, before the Doctor changes again into his 15th incarnation, which will be played by Sex Education and Barbie actor Ncuti Gatwa.

