Surface Duo and Duo 2 get first unofficial Android 14 ROM

The original Surface Duo is now officially dead—it reached the end of its troublesome life last month. The Surface Duo 2 is still supported, and Microsoft is committed to releasing software and firmware updates for one more year. However, do not expect much from those updates. Most likely, the Surface Duo 2 will remain on the current Android 12L with no hopes of ever getting Android 13, not to mention the recently released Android 14.

Fortunately, the hope is not lost. Those owning the first or second-gen Surface Duo can now download the first unofficial Android 14 ROM for their dual-screen device. Android 14 for the Surface Duo and Duo 2 comes from Thai Nguyen, a former Microsoft engineer who previously ported Android 13 to Microsoft's smartphones.

The initial release is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and includes the following:

AOSP base image with Google applications

The option to turn off the hinge gap on the Surface Duo 2.

Settings app icons from the stock Surface Duo ROM.

Over-the-air updates for future build updates.

Although it is great to see enthusiasts bringing new life to, let's be honest, dead smartphones, the first unofficial Android 14 ROM is raw and unpolished—the developer says users should expect "lots of bugs." Besides, unlike Android 13 for the Surface Duo lineup, Android 14 does not feature the Pixel Experience with its features and enhancements.

You can download Android 14 ROM for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 from GitHub. Remember to back up important data before flashing and prepare for bugs, instabilities, and other wonders of using unofficial early-bird software.

Those not risking flashing their Surface Duo 2 with third-party ROMs can download the latest firmware update released a few weeks ago. Sadly, there is nothing new but Android security patches.