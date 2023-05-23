The Amazon Fire Max 11 is its biggest tablet ever, with three free months of Microsoft 365

It's been a while since we have seen an all-new tablet from Amazon, rather than a hardware refresh of an existing product. Today, the retailer surprised many when it revealed the all-new Fire Max 11 tablet. It looks like it's aiming to be more than just a way to view content.

The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's biggest tablet ever, with an 11-inch 2,000 x 1,200 resolution screen. Inside there's an unnamed octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. The tablet comes with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, and there's a microSD card slot as well for adding even more storage space.

It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware and an 8 MP front-facing camera. Amazon is marketing the Fire Max 11 for people who work remotely and hold online meetings via Zoom or Microsoft Teams. In fact, people who buy the tablet will also be able to get three months of Microsoft 365 Personal for free (you can cancel the free trial before you are charged of course).

The starting price for the Fire Max 11 is $229.99 with 64GB of storage but that does include Amazon's lockscreen ads. You can get the version with 128GB of storage for $279.99, without lockscreen ads. Amazon is also selling the tablet with bundles at higher prices.The bundle offers include throwing in a slim cover, a stylus, a keyboard, or one with a keyboard and a stylus. The tablet begins shipping on June 14.

