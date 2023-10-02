Get the recently launched Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for its lowest price ever at $149.99

In May, Amazon launched its biggest-ever Fire tablet, the Amazon Fire Max 11. Now, as we approach another major Amazon Prime sales event, the tablet has received a huge discount, bringing its price to its lowest levels since the launch.

Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Max 11 tablet, with 64GB of storage and lockscreen adds, for just $149.99. That's a huge $80 discount from its normal $229.99 price tag. You can also get it with 128GB of storage, and without any lockscreen ads, for just $199.99. That's also an $80 discount from its normal $279.99 price.

The tablet has an 11-inch 2,000 x 1,200 resolution screen and inside there's an unnamed octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. It also has a microSD card slot so you can add even more storage, up to 1TB.

Some of the tablet's other hardware specs include Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The battery is designed to last up to 14 hours on a single charge. There's also Alexa voice command support so you can use it to play your favorite music, turn off your lights, and more.

The tablet also comes with a free three-month trial to Microsoft 365 Personal, so you can get some work done on the Fire Max 11.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.