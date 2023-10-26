The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows are this week's free Epic Games Store titles

Once again, the Epic Games Store has two new PC games you can download and keep for the next week. You have until 11 a.m. Eastern time on November 2 to claim both The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.

Released in 2017, The Evil Within 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed horror game from developer Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks (now owned by Microsoft). The first game was given away by the Epic Games Store last week. Here's a quick summary of the second entry:

Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all...but when given a chance to save his daughter, Sebastian must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM in The Evil Within 2. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Tackle adversity head on with upgradeable weapons, cleverly deployed traps and even stealthily avoiding harm's way in this nailbiting surival horror sequel from the talented team at Tango Gameworks. Return to the nightmare to win back your life and loved ones as you plunge into the twisted world of The Evil Within 2.

The other new game this week is Tandem : A Tale of Shadows, from developer Monochrome Paris and developer Hatinh Interactive. It mixes top-down and side-scrolling game perspectives to make a unique-looking and playing puzzle platformer. Here's what players can expect:

Award-winning Tandem: A Tale of Shadows features five beautiful Victorian-inspired worlds inspired by Tim Burton, Jules Vernes, Conan Doyle. Players have to carefully alternate between Emma’s top-down view and Fenton’s horizontal side-scroller view if they hope to escape these dimensions alive. As the duo navigates past intelligent obstacles and menacing horrors, they uncover clues regarding Thomas’ disappearance, the strange Kane family, and their place in this universe. Will Emma and Fenton escape the murderous manor filled with twists and turns, or has their fate already been sealed?

Again, you have a week to claim both of these games for free from the Epic Games Store.