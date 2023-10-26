Start11 v2 is now available for download with new Start menu layouts for Windows 11 users

Stardock announced Start11 v2 and the release preview of the industry's most advanced Start menu, today. This program allows users to fully customize the Windows 10 and 11 Start menu experience with unique features and designs and restore classic functionality from previous versions of Windows.

New with Start11 v2 are three new Start menu styles that seamlessly blend with Windows 10 and 11. Each new style is customizable from top to bottom with a focus on a different theme: Apps, Professional, and Launcher.

Start11 v2 is also enhancing the taskbar with new functionality that makes it faster to access your files and folders. With this release, you can now pin a file or folder directly to the taskbar without having to open File Explorer. And if you want to build your own quick access menu, you can turn a folder into a popup menu for quick access to frequently used files directly from the taskbar.

"This is a significant update and ships with more than two dozen new features," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "And we are also introducing new enterprise features as well, including the ability to load a Start menu configuration on login, kiosk functionality that lets you lock components of the Start menu, and improved tooling for advanced deployments."

Also, new with Start11 v2 is an updated search experience with native integration with the Everything search engine. Additionally, Start11 v2 introduces the ability to backup and restore your settings from a file, improved animations when navigating within the Start menus, tinting

for a unified icon experience, options for removing folders from the 'all apps list,' and many more.

Start11 v2 is available today for $5.99 during the release preview period and is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Start11 v2 website here.

Gallery: Start11 v2 Release Preview

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes, and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock