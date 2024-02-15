This week's free Epic Games Store game is the off-road racing title Dakar Desert Rally

This week's free Epic Games Store game has just been unlocked. It's the off-road racing game Dakar Desert Rally, and PC players can download and keep the game for good until 11 am Eastern time on February 22. Normally, the game would cost $29.99, so this is a very nice deal.

Developed by Saber Porto Ltd and published by Saber Interactive, Dakar Desert Rally is based on the real event, where a ton of cars, motorcycles, and other types of off-road vehicles compete against each other in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Here's a look at the game's main features:

Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline. Authentic Dakar Rally Experience - Over 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020, 2021 and 2022 Dakar Rally races with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots across multiplayer and single-player modes. All across an immense open world that doesn’t limit you to tracks and roads. The game also supports a wide array of steering wheels for the ultimate driving experience.

Again, you have until 11 am Eastern time on February 22 to get this game for free on your PC. You can download it from the Epic Games Store using this link.