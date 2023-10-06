The new HP Envy Move all-in-one PC is designed to be transported easily

In September, HP officially announced its Spectre Fold foldable PC. While it's definitely an engineering marvel, it's also extremely expensive at nearly $5,000. This week, HP announced another different kind of PC design that's far more affordable.

The new HP Envy Move is a 23.8-inch touchscreen all-in-one PC that's been made to be quickly transported to anywhere the owner wants to go, whether it's just to another room in the house, to and from work, or even across the world.

HP's press release states that the Windows 11 PC has a built-in handle that lets owners just pick up the nine-pound PC and move it from place to place. The PC can be put on any table, and its two built-in kickstand feet on the bottom automatically come out via pins so you can set it down.

It also comes with a wireless keyboard that can be stored in a pouch in the back of the display for transport. Finally, the PC has its own rechargeable battery that allows it to work up to four hours on a single charge.

In terms of specs, HP says that people can order it with up to an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1355U processor and an onboard Intel graphics chip, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It includes an HDMI port, a USB-A port, and a USB-C port. You can also order it with either a WiFi-6 or WiFi-6E hardware.

The PC also has a built-in 5MP camera on top of its display with a privacy shutter and support for logging into the PC using Windows Hello.

The HP Envy Move is on sale right now for the starting price of $899, which certainly makes it cheaper than the cool but far more expensive HP Spectre Fold. It's available now at HP.com.