Telltale Games confirms layoffs but claims all of its upcoming games are still in production

The episodic game developer Telltale Games has hit another bump in the road after closing down a few years ago and then being reopened again. This week, Telltale confirmed reports of layoffs at its studio,

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Telltale stated:

Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently. We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and we have no further updates at this time.

The statement was released after one of its now former team members, Jonah Huang, posted on X that "Telltale laid most of us off early September." He also points out that this decision was made just a few weeks after the company acquired a UK-based developer Flavourworks.

Telltale's history has had its ups and downs. It was formed in 2004 with the intent to create episodically released games with a strong narrative bend.

It released some critically acclaimed games over the years, in particular its Walking Dead series of titles. It also released games based on various well-known media properties, including Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Minecraft, and more.

In 2018, Telltale shut down its operations, due to a lack of sales of its games. In 2019, the studio got revived, and announced plans to release The Wolf Among Us 2, a sequel to its acclaimed 2013 game that was based on the DC Comics' Fable comic book series.

This year, Telltale released its first all-new game in years with The Expanse: A Telltale Series, based on the sci-fi book and TV series franchise. Reviews of the game were just average, and with today's confirmation of layoffs, it would appear that the game's sales did not perform as expected.