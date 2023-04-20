Microsoft promotes the many Windows 11 PCs that use sustainable materials for Earth Day

It is nearly Earth Day 2023, where we take some time to appreciate the planet that we all live on and how we can keep its ecosystem going. Microsoft is using the event to promote its own efforts to save energy and materials when using Windows 11, along with how its many PC partners are using more and more recycled materials to make new laptops.

Microsoft's blog post states that those PCs include the HP Dragonfly G4 ultralight laptop, which is made from 90% recycled magnesium. The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 is made with 34.5% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the Lenovo ThinkPad Z 13 contains 75% recycled aluminum. Even the rugged Panasonic Toughbook 40 is getting into sustainability with its modular design that lets owners upgrade and repair key components themselves.

In addition to PCs using more recycled materials, there's also the Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) program. It takes in older PCs, fixes them up, and puts in new Microsoft software. In 2021, over 4.8 million Windows licenses were approved for refurbished PCs.

Windows 11 also has power-saving features that allow laptops to extend their battery life, thus reducing the number of times they need to recharge. The OS can also be set to download updates at times when the use of electricity is normally at its lowest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.