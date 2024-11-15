The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ could launch with 12GB RAM

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 series a bit earlier next year, purportedly on January 22, 2025. It is also expected that the much-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim could also make a surprise appearance at the next Unpacked event alongside the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

Multiple rumors have suggested that Samsung could launch the entire Galaxy S25 series with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It was previously speculated that Samsung may equip the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB RAM, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra. Now, it appears that Samsung could also bump the RAM inside the standard models as well.

According to reliable tipster Jukanlosreve on social media platform X, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 and S25+ with 12GB of RAM. If true, this leap would be quite significant for Samsung, since the company has historically offered 8GB of RAM on all of its small flagships. In contrast, Chinese smartphone OEMs have already reached up to 24GB RAM offering.

However, since premium Samsung phones launched in 2022 and later, support Galaxy AI and other features, Samsung would have felt the need for more RAM. The upcoming alleged increment of 4GB RAM could be a huge boost for the standard Galaxy S25 models, as the phones will have enough RAM to operate functions across the OS.

All this information was highlighted in the Korean Galaxy S25 model's appearance on Geekbench. The phone was spotted with Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 12GB of RAM, suggesting that the phone will have the same processor in all markets. The Galaxy S25 Korean model scored 2,481 single core score and 8,658 multi-core score. On the software end, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to come with Android 15-based One UI 7.1 update.