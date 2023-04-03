There's more cost cutting moves being made at Google including less staplers and tape

After laying off 12,000 employees in January, Google is reportedly making even more cost-cutting moves to reduce spending. That includes reductions in equipment and supplies and some company services.

CNBC reports that Google has informed its remaining workers of these cost-saving efforts via recent company-wide emails and memos. That includes cutting back on staplers and tape. One memo sent to a San Francisco office reportedly stated:

We have been asked to pull all tape/dispensers throughout the building. If you need a stapler or tape, the receptionist desk has them to borrow.

Google already told some employees back in February they were expected to share desks with others when they didn't come into the office. CNBC's new article stated that Google employees who are not working in engineering duties and who need a new laptop would now get a Chromebook by default. Previously, other laptops, including Apple MacBooks, were offered to normal employees.

Google's workers can also no longer expense the cost of a new smartphone to the company if another phone is available for them to use internally. An employee who needs an accessory that costs over $1,000 must now get prior approval, and if one is also not available internally.

Google employee services like food, transportation, and more are also on the chopping block. That's partly due to the fact that many workers now only come into their office three days a week. Google's internal memo says that some of its company cafes could close on Mondays and Fridays, among other measures.