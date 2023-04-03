Microsoft Surface Dock 3 get leaked with a slimmer look and no Surface Connect port

Microsoft is getting ready to launch a new version of its Surface Dock accessory. In fact, some prototypes of the Surface Dock 3 were posted by a seller on eBay and they all sold out. Windows Central says that the listing and the images of the new dock accessory are indeed real.

Microsoft has released docks made for its Surface PCs and tablets for a while. That included what the company called the "new" Surface Dock which went on sale in 2015. The Surface Dock 2 launched in 2020. The eBay pictures of the prototype Surface Dock 3 shows a distinctly slimmer design compared to the first two versions of the accessory.

Unlike the two previous Surface Docks, the third version finally eliminates the proprietary Surface Connect port. This likely means the dock will be able to work on other PCs besides Surface devices. Windows Central says that it will have a number of ports in the back, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and a DC power connector. It will also reportedly have one USB-A port and one USB-C port in front.

The same report claims that the USB-C ports will have support for the faster Thunderbolt 4 technology. There's no word on when the Surface Dock 3 will go on sale or what its price might be like, but it's likely to be revealed soon.