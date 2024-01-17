Google is cutting even more jobs, this time in its YouTube division

Google is once again making some changes in one of its divisions, and those changes do include layoffs. Its YouTube division will be cutting about 100 jobs as part of an overall restructuring.

The layoffs, as first reported by Tubefilter, were revealed in a division memo today by YouTube's chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe. The team members that were affected by these cuts will be given a chance to reapply for open positions in the division.

In her memo, Coe stated the changes were needed to streamline the division in order to deal with the ever-growing number of content creators at YouTube, while also working to expand other features including AI-based content tools.

The story says that all of YouTube's content creator management teams will be merged under one leader in each country. It will also merge all of the division's music teams under one leader as well. All of YouTube's sports, media, film, and TV teams will be merged under one organization as well. That includes its YouTubeTV and NFL Sunday Ticket divisions.

Earlier this week, there were accusations that YouTube was slowing down videos for users who were allegedly using ad blockers. However, the problem was in fact due to buggy updates for Adblock and Adblock Plus.

This small layoff at YouTube is just the latest job cuts at Google that have happened in the past couple of weeks. It started with a few hundred team members who were laid off in the Devices and Services unit, mostly in its AR division.

Google also made a few hundred job cuts in its Assistant division, along with several hundred jobs in its core engineering division. On Tuesday, hundreds of people in Google's advertising sales team were given their notices. It remains to be seen if these new cuts at YouTube will be the last, or if other Google divisions are preparing layoffs of their own.