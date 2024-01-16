More layoffs reported at Google with hundreds of people cut from its advertising sales team

If you work at Google at the moment, you might be worried that your job could be the next on the company's current chopping block. Today, a new report says that hundreds of people in Google's advertising sales team have been laid off.

The news, first posted by Business Insider, was confirmed by Engadget. According to a statement from a Google spokesperson:

Every year we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our Ads customers We map customers to the right specialist teams and sales channels to meet their service needs. As part of this, a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated and impacted employees will be able to apply for open roles on the team or elsewhere at Google.

There's no word on the specific number of Google team members that were affected by this latest cut back. It's believed that a large number of those team members came from the division that sells ads on Google to large businesses.

Last week, Google cut a few hundred jobs each at a number of its divisions. One was its Devices and Services unit, where the company cut team members in its AR division. In that particular case, the cuts were part of an overall restructuring of Google's hardware engineering teams, bringing the Pixel, Fibit, and Nest teams under one big team. In addition, Fitbit's founders, who joined Google when it was acquired in 2021, departed the company.

Google also cut hundreds of jobs last week in its Assistant division, as the company is trying to transition its digital assistant into the new AI assistant age. Finally, the company confirmed it cut several hundred jobs in its core engineering division.

Close to one year ago, Google announced cuts of 12,000 team members, or six percent of its workforce at the time. While these latest layoffs from the company are not nearly as high, it goes to show you that many major tech companies are still trying to save as much money as they can.