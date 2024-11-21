Threads is finally fixing a major complaint about its algorithm

Threads is tweaking its algorithm to show more content from the people you follow rather than flooding your feed with random recommendations. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram and Threads, shared this update earlier today:

We are rebalancing ranking to prioritize content from people you follow, which will mean less recommended content from accounts you don’t follow and more posts from the accounts you do starting today. For you creators out there, you should see unconnected reach go down and connected reach go up. This is definitely a work in progress – balancing the ability to reach followers and overall engagement is tricky – thanks for your patience and keep the feedback coming.

This move is likely in response to common complaints about the platform. Since its launch, Threads has mixed posts from followed accounts with random suggestions, leaving users wishing for more control over their feeds.

Threads has grown rapidly, especially as discontent with X (formerly Twitter) has risen. It now boasts over 175 million monthly active users, many of whom migrated after controversies surrounding Elon Musk’s management of X. Concerns about content moderation and misinformation have driven users toward Meta’s alternative, which markets itself as more “sanely run.”

However, Threads isn’t without its issues. Critics point out the lack of chronological feeds and the absence of meaningful monetization tools for creators. Others worry about Meta's history of aggressive data collection, as Threads integrates heavily with Instagram and Facebook user data.

This algorithm adjustment may ease some frustrations, especially for creators who felt their posts weren’t reaching the right audiences. Mosseri’s acknowledgment that balancing engagement and user satisfaction is tough suggests more updates are on the way. However, whether Threads can hold on to its new users or face the same burnout seen in other platforms remains to be seen.

For now, Threads is carving out its niche in a post-Twitter world, making tweaks that could help it stick around longer. If you’re on the platform, expect to see more familiar faces in your feed starting today.