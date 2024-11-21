F1 24, NHL 25, Hell Let Loose, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate tier members have more games to try out over the weekend without needing to open their wallets. Microsoft's latest edition of the Xbox Free Play Days promotion has kicked off, and this time it brings six games into the mix temporarily: F1 24, NHL 25, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Warriors Orochi 4, Dead by Daylight and Hell Let Loose.

From the bunch, NHL 25 slides in as the latest entry in the ice hockey sports franchise from EA. Like almost every year, the company says that this entry has even better AI, better controls and responsiveness, advanced franchise mode, and even more realistic visuals.

EA Sports is also offering its Codemasters-developed F1 24 to try out this weekend. The racing game has you jumping into the cockpits of iconic cars to race against the biggest drivers in the sport right now, with an immersive career mode and competitive multiplayer.

Next, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 lands with an original story that takes you across the popular anime universe with a personalized character. Using time travel mechanics, you'll be altering events from the Dragon Ball Z storylines to protect the classic characters. Co-op and multiplayer fighting modes are available, too, in this action RPG.

Carrying even more action arrives Warriors Orochi 4. The Koei Tecmo title combines the forces of Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors franchises to offer massive battles where you take on thousands of opponents. At the same time, the multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight, as well as the World War II-set tactical large-scale FPS entry Hell Let Loose, are currently available to try out, too.

Here are the games announced today for the promotion and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, November 24, at 11:59 p.m. PT.