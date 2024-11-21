RTX 5070 Ti specifications may have leaked, revealing a 300W GPU

Nvidia is yet to make the next generation of RTX GPUs that it's making an official product, but leaks continue to roll out. The latest report has information on the RTX 5070 Ti that's seemingly in development at the hardware giant. The latest round of leaks joins the ones that already have come out regarding the highest-end RTX 5090, as well as its smaller brothers: the RTX 5080 and 5070.

The latest RTX 5000 series report once again lands from a well-known hardware leaker, Kopite7kimi, via VideoCardz.

Per the report, the RTX 5070 Ti will tout 8960 CUDA Cores, which translate to 70 Streaming Multiprocessors. Using the leaker's new information that reports Nvidia is calling the card "PG147 and "SKU 60" internally, the site alleges that this lineup will be using the same reference boards as the RTX 5080, that being a cut-down GB203 GPU.

The leaker had gone on to say that the RTX 5070 Ti will have a 300W power requirement. However, as VideoCardz notes, it's unclear if this is measuring the maximum (TGP) or the thermal design power (TDP) of the graphics card. Previous leaks of the unannounced RTX 5070 had said the relatively lower-end GPU would draw 250W of power. Based on that data, the more powerful Ti version drawing 50W of extra power makes some sense.

With so many rumors swirling about the unannounced line of RTX graphics cards, even if the specifications turn out to be correct, keep in mind that their names may not be what appears out of Nvidia in the end.

With the production of RTX 40 series GPUs now winding down and a CES 2025 keynote ready to happen in January, Nvidia is looking quite eager to announce its new consumer graphics card lineup. As usual, take rumors with a grain of salt until official announcements come through from the company.