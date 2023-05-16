Twitter makes its first acquisition under Elon Musk's leadership

In a significant move under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter has reportedly made its first acquisition by purchasing Laskie, a job-matching tech startup. The acquisition aligns with Musk's vision of transforming Twitter into a "super-app" that offers users a range of functionalities, including payments.

Based in San Francisco, Laskie focused on revolutionizing the recruitment process by helping job seekers quickly find suitable job matches. The startup was founded by Chris Bakke in 2021, who previously sold another venture to the prominent online job board Indeed. Although Laskie's website now states that the service is no longer available, its LinkedIn page still describes its core offering.

According to PitchBook, Laskie had raised a total of $6 million in funding. The exact financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. However, a source familiar with the acquisition revealed that Twitter paid a combination of cash and stock, totalling "tens of millions" of dollars.

The acquisition of Laskie marks a significant step for Twitter under Elon Musk. By integrating job-matching technology, Twitter may provide users with an experience that combines social interaction with employment opportunities.

This acquisition is likely the first step in a series of moves aimed at diversifying Twitter's offerings. By integrating Laskie's technology, Twitter may enable users to discover job opportunities based on their interests, skills, and connections within the platform.

Source: Axios