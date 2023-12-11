Searchable bookmarks are coming to X (formerly Twitter), confirms Elon Musk

Elon Musk-owned social networking platform X (formerly Twitter) is working on the ability to search through posts you have bookmarked. The billionaire took to his X account and confirmed that the feature is in development and will be out soon.

"They will be searchable soon," Musk said in response to a user who claimed that people on X "are bookmarking posts over 65 million times per day." To save a particular post on your X account, you can tap on the Bookmark button present in the bottom right corner of that post.

X, then Twitter, introduced the bookmarks feature back in 2018 as a way to save posts for reading later. Bookmarks are different from Lists that populate posts from other accounts you manually pick.

You can bookmark multiple posts that get arranged in a timeline for easier access at any time. However, the company hasn't done much since the feature was launched, and you won't find any option to sort, filter, or search through your saved bookmarks.

As of now, all you can do is remove individual posts from your bookmarks list or delete all of them at once. Musk didn't give information on the status of its development or when the bookmark search feature for X will be released.

In recent news, X unveiled its generative AI chatbot named Grok which is currently available to paid subscribers only. Speaking of which, the company introduced two new paid plans, including a $3/mo Basic tier, and a $16/mo Premium+ tier that lets you get rid of ads completely.

After removing headlines from articles and news pieces on X, Elon Musk took a U-turn and announced that "X will overlay title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card." Apart from that, the company is testing an annual plan called "Not A Bot," where new users will pay $1 to access nearly all of its major features.