PowerA is now selling the first third-party wireless Xbox controller, the MOGA XP-Ultra

Until today, if you wanted to buy a Xbox controller that used Microsoft's proprietary Xbox Wireless technology, you had to buy one made by Microsoft itself. Not any more. PowerA has just launched a new gaming controller, the MOGA XP-Ultra, that can connect wirelessly to Microsoft's Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the older Xbox One, via the Xbox Wireless tech.

The MOGA XP-Ultra also happens to be a modular game controller so you are not married to its design. PowerA says:

With a detachable full-sized grip and mobile gaming clip, the feature-packed XP-ULTRA gives you a choice of four configurations for gaming at home or on the go. Two mappable advanced gaming buttons, ergonomic rubberized grips, and a high-capacity battery give you an edge for hours of gaming.

The controller can also connect via Bluetooth which makes it good for PC gaming, along with Android smartphones and even some smart TVs. The battery can last up to 60 hours on a single charge when connect to an Xbox console or up to 40 hours on Bluetooth connections. You can also connect it for charging and gaming with its USB-C port.

The PowerX MOGA Ultra-XP controller is now available on Amazon for $129.99.

