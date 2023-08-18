A way to block users on X could be going away, according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he wants to make a major fundamental change in one of the biggest features of X, the social network he owns that's formerly, and still better known, as Twitter.

In an X post, Musk stated, "Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs". He later posted a follow-up message, stating simply, "It makes no sense" without elaborating. In yet another post he clarified his thoughts, stating, "You will still be able to mute accounts and block users for DMs."

This possible major change on X has been met with a near-universal negative response. There's also the question of whether or not it will be allowed with certain app mobile store rules.

One user pointed out that the Apple App Store rules under "Under Generated Content" states that apps like X must have "The ability to block abusive users from the service."

Musk has not yet stated when the block feature will be removed from X. It's possible he could change his mind, especially if Apple decides this new decision is indeed in violation of its app rules.

This is just the latest in a long series of decisions by Musk that has affected the social network since he bought it in late 2022.

The biggest one was made just a few weeks ago when he changed the social network's name from Twitter to X and ditched the familiar bird logo for a stark-looking "X" logo.

This change is reportedly part of Musk's huge quest to turn X into a "Super app" that will do almost anything, from chats to shopping to banking and more.

More recently, the service renamed its popular TweetDeck feature to X Pro. The service also can no longer be used without paying for an X Blue verification subscription.