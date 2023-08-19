Ubisoft will hold a closed PC beta for its long delayed game Skull and Bones August 24-28

It's been several years since Ubisoft first announced Skull and Bones, a pirate-themed action and naval tactical game from its Ubisoft Singapore team. Now it looks like the game is finally getting closer to release with the announcement of an upcoming closed beta test for the PC version.

In a post on the game's website, Ubisoft says that you must be invited to participate in the closed PC beta test. First, you have to have an Ubisoft Connect account and then you can join the Skull and Bones Insider Program. If you join the program and get invited, you can also invite two more people to join the beta test (again, they must also have Ubisoft Connect accounts).

The closed beta will run from August 24 at 4 pm Eastern time (7 pm Pacific time) to August 28 at 3 am Eastern time (Midnight Pacific time). Preloads for the beta start August 22 at 6 am Eastern time (3 am Pacific). While this is a closed beta, there won't be an NDA, so you can reveal info and even stream live gameplay during the test.

So what can players expect to check out during the Skull and Bones beta? Ubisoft says:

Located within the Red Isle is the pirate den of Sainte Anne. Ruled by John Scurlock, the local Kingpin you'll deal with as you start your rise to the top of the pirate world. This den is a safe zone where you can interact with other players, craft your ships, weapons, and equipment with the help of the skilled artisans who have made their home here. You'll be able to access a warehouse to store your loot, repair your ship, sell the commodities you liberated from rich merchants, and more. Explore this part of the world as well as the Coast of Africa during the Closed Beta, as you meet the different factions present in-game and face them peacefully or turn against them in-combat.

Ubisoft adds that players should also look for hidden areas to get more ammo or trade with vendors. Beta testers will also get special in-game items when the final version of the game is released.

Speaking of which, Ubisoft still has not issued a release date for Skull and Bones, but if there's a closed beta, we would expect to see the full game finally hit the virtual waves in the near future.