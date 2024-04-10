Ubisoft announces The Rogue Prince of Persia, new roguelike developed by Dead Cells studio

The Prince of Persia franchise hasn't had a mainline entry in quite a few years, and Ubisoft's latest remake effort is currently going through a renewed remaking effort. However, the series seems to have found its home in spin-offs. Ubisoft announced The Rogue Prince of Persia at the Triple-i Initiative showcase today, a game being developed by Evil Empire and launching this month. Watch the reveal trailer above, which has a gameplay reveal at the tail end of it.

Roguelike-Metroidvania fans should already know Evil Empire, which was formed to take over the hugely popular indie title Dead Cells' development. Now, the tried-and-tested formula is being applied to Prince of Persia, but with a lot more wall running.

Featuring a "new take on the Prince," the title has players going up against an invading hun force and a shaman with dark magic. Every time the Prince goes down fighting, a special "Bola" revives him at a safe location. Each death, the entire level will be re-generated using procedural tech to keep things fresh.

There is a heavy focus on fast-paced platforming and smooth but fleshed-out combat too, with wall-running coming in for the Prince to enhance attacks and find new routes. Everything from double blades and bows to shields and grappling hooks will be available as weapons for players.

Here's how the studio describes the upcoming experience's gameplay and other elements:

Experience a fast-paced, challenging but accessible roguelite as you master acrobatic moves and flow seamlessly between platforming and combat. Find new weapons, equip trinkets with special effects and upgrade them to make your own builds. Discover new characters, information and areas as you try to find a way to save Persia from a Hun invasion and become the hero you have always wanted to be.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is launching quite soon but in Steam Early Access. Fans can jump into the roguelike title starting on May 14, with further updates to expand on the title with "story content, levels, and other gameplay elements" planned for later. The title will probably hit other platforms when its 1.0 launch arrives.

This announcement follows soon after the Metroidvania adventure Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2.5D first-party Ubisoft project that was released to rave reviews only a few months ago.