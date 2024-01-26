Ubisoft offers teasers for Skull and Bones post-season content; open beta starts Feb. 8

One of the longest in-development games of recent years is finally close to release. Ubisoft's pirate-themed game Skull and Bones, which was first announced nearly seven years ago at E3 2017, will finally be launched on Feb. 16. Today, the company confirmed that it will hold an open beta for the game that will run from February 8-11.

The open beta time period was confirmed via a post today on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account. More info on the open beta, including when players can pre-load the build before the beta test begins, is available on the game's official website. The beta will be available for the PS5, the Xbox Series S and X, and on the PC, via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

Cross-play and cross-progression are both supported in the beta and best of all, people who buy the full game will get their beta test progression carried over as well.

You heard us right 👀 The Skull and Bones Open Beta will be happening from Feb 8th to Feb 11th.

⚠ No time limit on this one ⚠ So, Captains, who will reach the East Indies first?



PS5, Xbox X|S, PC, all will be waiting for the tide. pic.twitter.com/QZ7E91brwk — Skull and Bones (@skullnbonesgame) January 25, 2024

Ubisoft has also revealed the full PC hardware specs for various resolutions and frames per second. It will require an SSD for storage. The PC version will also support features like multi-monitors and widescreen displays, ray tracing for graphics, and its own in-game benchmark test.

Ubisoft also teased plans for Skull and Bones' endgame content and a roadmap for the first year of post-release content, broken up into four seasons. Each season will include at least one new Pirate Lord to deal with along with other content additions.

The game is coming out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with the PC and the Amazon Luna cloud service, on Feb. 16, or you can play up to three days early, on Feb. 13, if you buy the premium edition or if you sign up for Ubisoft+ Premium.

