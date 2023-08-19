You could win this Xbox Series X Armored Core VI special edition shipped in an ammo case

We have seen a number of special edition Microsoft Xbox consoles over the years with cool artwork promoting certain games, and even other products like the Porsche car series. However, we have to admit the latest Xbox special edition console looks pretty incredible, and you have the chance to win it.

On its official Xbox X account, Microsoft has announced a contest to win an Xbox Series X console and standard Xbox wireless controller with artwork inspired by From Software's upcoming sci-fi mech action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

This Series X is armored up 🔥



RT with #XboxArmoredCoreSweepstakes & follow @Xbox and @armoredcore for a chance to win this ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON console and standard Series X bundle!



Ages 18+. NoPurchNec. Ends 9/1/23. Rules: https://t.co/IShsjt8iAJ pic.twitter.com/lMDzFYRc10 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 18, 2023

Not only do the console and controller feature some great and stark metallic-looking black and white art, but both will be shipped inside an equally stark-looking ammo case.

Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer posted another look at this special edition console, showing how it fits inside that ammo case, mentioning its "amazing attention to detail."

Got a chance to check out the AC6 XSX, amazing attention to detail. Thanks @armoredcore @fromsoftware_pr on the partnership. Great memories of AC4 on 360. If I remember correctly the game director on AC4 went on to build a pretty good career :-), can't wait for #ARMOREDCOREVI https://t.co/7HQ4zsTNA8 pic.twitter.com/ZrrKQMaAcD — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 18, 2023

Spencer also mentions the earlier Armored Core IV for the Xbox 360 and its game director who "went on to build a pretty good career".

That person is Hidetaka Miyazaki, who later became the director and creator of From Software's Demon's Souls and the Dark Souls series. He also directed games like BloodBorne and more recently Elden Ring.

In order to enter the contest, just follow the X accounts for Xbox and Armored Core, and then RT the Xbox post about the contest with the #XboxArmoredCoreSweepstakes message.

You have until September 1 to enter. Sadly this contest does not include a copy of Armored Core VI, which launches on August 25.

