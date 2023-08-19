You could win this Xbox Series X Armored Core VI special edition shipped in an ammo case

Neowin · with 2 comments

xbox series x armored core vi

We have seen a number of special edition Microsoft Xbox consoles over the years with cool artwork promoting certain games, and even other products like the Porsche car series. However, we have to admit the latest Xbox special edition console looks pretty incredible, and you have the chance to win it.

On its official Xbox X account, Microsoft has announced a contest to win an Xbox Series X console and standard Xbox wireless controller with artwork inspired by From Software's upcoming sci-fi mech action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Not only do the console and controller feature some great and stark metallic-looking black and white art, but both will be shipped inside an equally stark-looking ammo case.

Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer posted another look at this special edition console, showing how it fits inside that ammo case, mentioning its "amazing attention to detail."

Spencer also mentions the earlier Armored Core IV for the Xbox 360 and its game director who "went on to build a pretty good career".

That person is Hidetaka Miyazaki, who later became the director and creator of From Software's Demon's Souls and the Dark Souls series. He also directed games like BloodBorne and more recently Elden Ring.

In order to enter the contest, just follow the X accounts for Xbox and Armored Core, and then RT the Xbox post about the contest with the #XboxArmoredCoreSweepstakes message.

You have until September 1 to enter. Sadly this contest does not include a copy of Armored Core VI, which launches on August 25.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
skull and bones ubisoft
Next Article

Ubisoft will hold a closed PC beta for its long delayed game Skull and Bones August 24-28

Windows 11 promo
Previous Article

In-place Windows 11 upgrades on ReFS may no longer fail as Microsoft quietly works on it

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement