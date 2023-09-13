Ubuntu Pro 22.04 LTS with real-time kernel now on AWS Marketplace

Canonical has announced that Ubuntu Pro 22.04 LTS with real-time kernel is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Real-time Ubuntu was released in February and provides an enterprise-grade real-time kernel that can handle ‘stringent low-latency requirements.’

With the launch of real-time Ubuntu on the AWS Marketplace, AWS becomes the only cloud-based procurement option where real-time Ubuntu is available. With it being available in the cloud, businesses can quickly begin using real-time computing to test out their code in a cloud environment.

As cyberattacks are also on the rise globally due to increased digitization, Canonical provides critical and high-security kernel CVE patches for the real-time kernel by default. To ensure maximum protection, the patches are automatically applied to the system at run-time and newly updated images are published daily.

“Canonical’s Real-time Ubuntu marks a significant advancement in the domain of software-defined vehicles, facilitating rapid development and seamless deployment,” said Edoardo Barbieri, Product Manager at Canonical. “With the listing in AWS Marketplace, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can now structure their software-defined vehicle strategies based on reliable and secure open-source solutions on the clouds.”

To deliver real-time Ubuntu, Canonical has integrated the PREEMPT_RT patches, an upstream project maintained by the Linux Foundation. PREEMPT_RT adds a priority scheduler and other real-time mechanisms that enable preemption.

According to Canonical, preemption allows for the current thread of execution to be temporarily interrupted by a higher-priority event. This is ideal for clients who need their cloud environment to perform rigorous workloads quickly.

One of the other benefits of providing real-time Ubuntu through the AWS Marketplace is that Canonical can provide a consistent experience across platforms including edge computing, multi-cloud environments, and CI/CD pipelines.

The daily image updates also ensure that every new instance that is launched is secure from the start. Also, as the kernel CVE patches are automatically applied at runtime, it gets rid of the need to perform a reboot.

To learn more, head over to the AWS Marketplace product page. The typical price for Ubuntu Pro 22.04 LTS with real-time kernel is currently $0.072/hr.

Source: Canonical