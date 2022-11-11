Twitter brings back double verified checks after trolls hit the platform

Twitter has officially confirmed that it is adding double check marks on its platform, again. This is in addition to the already available blue check mark. The double check mark was used to verify government officials, public figures and news outlets before being killed in less than 24 hours of implementation. The normal blue checkmark, on the other hand, was made available to everyone on the platform who buys the $8 Twitter Blue subscription.

The move triggered an ultimate chaos on the platform with things happening like a fake Nintendo of America account posting a picture of Mario showing the finger, a fake LeBron James requesting a trade, while fake Tony Blair retweeting "Same tbh." on fake George Bush's "I miss killing Iraqis" tweet. All of these accounts had the blue check mark next to their names.

Various crypto scams have also popped up, with an account pretending to be Twitter itself and trying to rob people of their NFTs.

The new check mark system has resulted in Threat Actors successfully impersonating Twitter and defrauding users out of money



Although the account is now suspended, it rapidly got 35,000+ retweets and 4,990 likes.



A simple $8 investment can result in thousands of dollars stolen. pic.twitter.com/uz7DHwflf6 — vx-underground (@vxunderground) November 10, 2022

Elon Musk then announced that Twitter will permanently ban impersonators.

As a response to the spams and trolls taking over the platform, Twitter also implemented a new rule wherein Twitter accounts created on or after November 9, 2022 will be unable to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

The double official tag can now be seen on company accounts such as Coca Cola, McDonald's and Nintendo of America's.

just another day on Twitter

In his first email that was addressed company wide, Elon Musk asked his employees to prepare for difficult times ahead as the economy turns into a turmoil affecting an ad-dependent platform like Twitter. He also banned remote work and asked employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours every week.

Musk has also warned employees that the company could face bankruptcy, while advertisers pull their ads from the platform and the micro blogging platform spurs another controversy.