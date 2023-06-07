WordPress gets an AI assistant that can write blog posts, correct grammar, translate content

Automattic, a major contributor to WordPress, has launched a new AI-powered writing assistant for its platform. Known as Jetpack AI Assistant, the new tool is designed to write blog posts, detailed pages, structured lists, and tables based on the prompts provided by the user.

The AI assistant can write content in different tones such as informal, optimistic, formal, humorous, skeptical, and others. It can integrate with WordPress and all Jetpack-powered websites. Users can add the Jetpack AI assistant to their WordPress editor as a block using the “/ai” block shortcut. In addition to writing content, the assistant can also analyze existing text to identify potential errors in spelling and grammar.

Automattic says that Jetpack AI Assistant can also translate content into 12 languages like Chinese, French, and Hindi. For instance, users can write in their native language and translate it into English. The tool can suggest titles and summaries for blog posts and offers a conversation mode where it can double up as a chatbot.

For now, Jetpack AI Assistant is an experimental feature that comes with 20 free requests after which users need to pay a $10 monthly fee. It is available for free on all WordPress.com sites for a limited time. The premium plan doesn't come with an upper limit for the number of requests. However, Automattic said it "may consider introducing an upper limit on the number of requests in the future" depending on how it grows.

Jetpack AI Assistant joins the likes of Grammarly, Notion AI, and other writing assistants. Recently, Google also introduced a new tool called Help Me Write. It uses generative AI to draft entire emails instead of just short responses suggested by its predecessor Smart Reply. LinkedIn also offers AI tools that can help users update their profile bio and draft pitches for hiring managers.