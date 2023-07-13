Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 will be available for direct Volume Licensing August 1

Business and enterprise customers of Microsoft who want to get the company's Windows 10 IoT (Internet of Things) Enterprise LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) operating system had to do so via OEMs that sold devices with that OS already installed. Now Microsoft is offering those enterprise customers a way to purchase the OS directly from the source.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

In response to your feedback, we're pleased to be able to make the licensing more flexible. We'll be offering Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 through Volume Licensing starting August 1st.

This type of new licensing agreement is for businesses who need the longer 10-year lifecycle of Microsoft software support that is included with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021. These same businesses also must not have bought special devices that already have the Windows 10 IoT license.

Microsoft adds:

If your organization meets the above criteria and has IoT use cases NOT related to knowledge worker scenarios, purchase the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 edition directly from Microsoft through Volume Licensing starting August. Windows IoT Enterprise is specifically designed for fixed function, industrial use scenarios in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and more. Note: The Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 edition will continue to be supported for five years and is available as a standalone license in Volume Licensing or as part of the Windows E3/E5 subscription.

Microsoft did not offer any info on the specific pricing it will give to those enterprise customers.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 LTSC and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC would become available sometime in the second half of 2024. Today's blog post states that if enterprise customers are waiting for those versions, they can "begin planning and testing your applications and hardware on the current General Availability (GA) Channel release, Windows 11, version 22H2."

Microsoft also offered some more info on the release of Windows 11 23H2 today as well.