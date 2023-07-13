Apple Tap to Pay arrives in the UK

Apple has announced that businesses in the UK can begin using Tap to Pay to receive in-person payments on their iPhones. According to Apple, Tap to Pay allows small businesses to large retailers to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets on their iPhones.

To use Tap to Pay, merchants will need to have a partner-enabled iOS app installed. Revolut and Tyl by NatWest are the first payment platforms to support Tap to Pay but Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal will add support soon.

‘We’ve seen Tap to Pay on iPhone transform the checkout experience for so many different types of businesses, and we’re thrilled to now support merchants across the U.K. by offering an easy, secure, and private way to accept contactless payments using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone, with no additional hardware needed,’ said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

‘Small and medium-sized businesses have long played a vital role in the U.K. economy, and alongside payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for U.K. businesses to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.’

To use Tap to Pay, merchants must have a supporting iOS app and an iPhone Xs or later device running the latest version of iOS. Customers then need to just hold their phone or card near the iPhone so that the payment can be completed securely using NFC.

If you decide to use Tap to Pay in your business, Apple says that privacy and security are built-in. Customer payment data is encrypted and processed using the phone’s Secure Element and it’s even impossible for Apple to see what’s being purchased or who is making the purchase.