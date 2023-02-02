Windows 11 Beta builds (KB5023008) fixes the "F" bug, adds Search options for IT admins

Today, Microsoft released builds 22621.1250 and 22623.1250 (KB5023008) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1250 and Build 22623.1250 (KB5023008) to the Beta Channel. Build 22623.1250 = New features rolling out.

The new build fixes an odd "F" bug in the Task Manager where the Search function wouldn't work. The build fixes several other Task Manager bugs, among others. It also adds new Seach functions for IT admins and system admins. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements in 22621.1250 & 22623.1250 [Search on the Taskbar] We are adding a new policy for IT administrators to manage how the search box on the taskbar appears in their organizations. See this blog post for details. Fixes in Build 22623.1250 [Task Manager] Typing F in the search box should work again now.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out some of the text in dialogs.

Dragging the window using the search box area should work now (like other areas of the title bar).

If you do a search and then press the down arrow, keyboard focus should now move from the search box into the results.

Fixed an issue where ending processes in the Details tab wasn’t showing a confirmation dialog.

Increasing the text scaling should no longer result in a “see more” button appearing with no contents.

Fixed an issue where focus might not get set properly to search, leading to Narrator not saying that focus was on the search box.

If you have a contrast theme enabled and select one of the rows in the Processes page, that row should now show that it’s selected. [Search on the Taskbar] Fixed an issue where the search box would randomly disappear sometimes when you clicked it (leaving a blank space on the taskbar).

Fixed an issue where the search box was shifting to the side slightly when you clicked it.

If you have the taskbar set to auto-hide and press the Windows key and start typing, the taskbar should no longer unexpectedly hide.

