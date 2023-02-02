For Honor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker on Xbox Free Days

It's Thursday, so that means it's time for Microsoft to announce the latest games that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play for free this weekend as part of the Free Play Days event. This February is Anime Month for Free Play Days, so players can check out two anime-themed games to play: Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. You can play both for free until 11:59 pm Pacific time on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Here's a look at what Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is all about:

The prelude to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, one of the most successful crowdfunded games of all time! Traverse New Neveah with CJ, Isha, and Garoo on an adventure to rebuild the town and expose the evil lurking in the ancient ruins. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action-RPG featuring a delightful cast of characters and a rich story for you to enjoy in 2.5D. Prepare for action, mystery, humor, and surprises while you seek out magical rune-lenses.

The game is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. During the Free Play Days event, you can go ahead and buy the game for just $10.04 or 33 percent off its normal price.

Here's the deal on the other anime game you can play for free, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker:

Answer the call of the shinobi! Create your own custom shinobi, or select your favorite character, and participate in 4v4 battles where you can unleash a multitude of ninja techniques on your opponents. Follow your ninja way and lead your team to victory! The new Master Character Training Pack: Isshiki Otsutsuki DLC and Starter Pack DLC are now available! The Starter Pack DLC offers 10 ninjutsu and moonlight scrolls to get you started on your ninja way!

The game is currently discounted down 90 percent, to just $5.99, from now until Feb.14.

In addition to those games, the Standard Edition of Ubisoft's historical action game For Honor is also available to play for free from now until February 9. Here's the skinny on that game:

Discover For Honor, a groundbreaking melee action game where you choose your warrior from the Knights, the Vikings, and the Samurai and engage in massive battles and confront bosses in intense duels.

During the free play period, the Standard Game version is discounted down to just $4.99, an 85 percent price cut. The Marching Fire Edition is priced at $12.49, a 75 percent discount. Finally, the Complete Edition has a price of just $24.99, again a 75 percent price cut. Also, any saved games you make while playing the free version can carry over when you purchase the full game.

To get these games and play them for free, go to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console. Then head to the Gold member area where you will find the Free Play Days collection and download the games you want to play.