Microsoft confirms frequent File Explorer crashes are real with latest KB5034857 build

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3276 under KB5034857, has bug fixes related to the Task Manager, Nearby Sharing, and Taskbar.

The company has confirmed that reports of Task Manager frequently crashing are real and that it is investigating the issue. Aside from this issue, the recent Edge issue where websites would not load, has also been acknowledged. The full changelog is given below:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Nearby Sharing] Fixed an issue where devices with long names weren’t shown in nearby sharing.

Fixed an issue where device names may unexpectedly show “????” instead of the name. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Copilot in Windows*] We are trying out a new hover experience for Copilot in Windows. When you move your mouse cursor over the Copilot icon on the taskbar, it will open the Copilot pane. The Copilot pane will close unless interacted with after it opens. This will begin rolling out slowly over the next few weeks to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Search] Fixed an issue where the search highlights icon in the taskbar could get out of sync with the search highlights for the day. Known issues Microsoft Defender Application Guard (MDAG) for Microsoft Edge users may hit a no network connection issue when browsing inside MDAG. The workaround is to disable the MDAG enterprise policy or uninstall MDAG via “Turn Windows Features on and off” and reboot. As a reminder – MDAG for Edge is a deprecated feature.

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing an increase in explorer.exe crashes for Insiders in the Beta Channel after the last flight.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.