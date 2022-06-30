Windows 11 build 22621.169 in Beta Channel contains mostly fixes

Microsoft has released build 22621.169 to Windows 11 Insiders on the Beta Channel. The build brings improvements to the File Explorer in the form of Tabs as well as new navigation updates. It also fixes an issue with Tabs itself. You can find the full changelog below:

What’s new New! We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.

We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO. New! We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations.

We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations. New! We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations.

We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations. We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders We enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation. We fixed an issue that causes the Take Photo button to disappear when you use a common file dialog to open the camera.

We fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

We fixed an issue that causes install from media (IFM) creation for Active Directory to fail with the error, “2101 JET_errCallbackFailed”.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. The password reset fails with an error such as, “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation. We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. When you try to reset someone else’s password and you are authenticated using a simple bind, the password reset fails. The error is like, “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We fixed an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from being available in Windows Sandbox.

Microsoft have not shared any Known issues, with this build.

You can find the official blog post here.