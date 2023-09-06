Windows 11 Beta Channel Build 22631.2271 (KB5030316) disables Ink improvements

Microsoft has released Builds 22621.2271 and Build 22631.2271 (KB5030316) for members of the Windows Insider program in the Beta channel. As a reminder, Build 22621 when noted in the changelog, usually only contains fixes, and Build 22631 contains fixes as well as new features that require testing from Insiders.

You can toggle between Build 22621 and Build 22631 by enabling "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available" in Windows Update. To leave the more experimental features of Build 22631, turn the setting off, and the next available build will update to Build 22621.

Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.2271

[Windows Ink] The Windows Ink improvements introduced with Build 22631.2050 that enabled inking directly onto edit fields is being temporarily disabled for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel while we fix some bugs impacting the usability of this experience.

Here are the Fixes in Build 22631.2271

[File Explorer] Fixed an issue where the progress wheel in the tab would get stuck showing that File Explorer was loading a folder when the loading had already finished.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening two File Explorer windows might make explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue which could make explorer.exe crash when navigating away from Home.

Fixed an issue where trying to open Gallery after new images had been added might result in a crash.

Made a few more fixes to help improve File Explorer launch performance, including fixing a leak which would impact performance over time.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer sorting changes wouldn’t persist in folders after you navigated away and back.

Fixed an issue which could cause the icons in File Explorer tabs to be incorrect. [Windows Copilot] Fixed an issue that was causing the Windows Copilot icon in the taskbar to be flipped backwards for right-to-left languages. [Input] Fixed a high hitting tabtip.exe crash that may have impacted the ability to type in the last couple flights. [Settings] Fixed an issue where switching search to be an icon in Taskbar Settings could cause explorer.exe to crash. [Dev Drive] Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to paste a folder path to mount into the dialog when creating a new Dev Drive. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue that could cause Task Manager to crash when using the end task option in the Details page recent builds. [HDR Wallpaper] Fixed a sporadic explorer.exe crash related to the use of an HDR wallpaper. [Other] Fixed an issue where trying to take window mode screenshots was taking screenshots of the entire screen instead of the app in focus for some Insiders.

And, no you are not reading it wrong, this flight did not include any new features or fixes in build 22621.2271.

You can check out the full blog post here.