EA gives an early look at the upcoming Skate, opens playtest registrations

It was 2020 when Electronic Arts announced that a new entry for the Skate series was finally coming, and a year later, it formed an entirely new studio, Full Circle, dedicated to the title. Today, the studio broke the silence to offer a look at how the project's development has progressed, even showing off some gameplay, or as it puts it, "pre-pre-pre-alpha" gameplay.

While some of the shots from the trailer, seen above, look quite modern and polished, footage from early development with no environmental textures or finalized player models are also shown off heavily. Judging by the number of players seen together, it seems the new Skate will feature a hefty player count boost in servers. Some new traversal mechanics are seen too.

Alongside the trailer drop for the highly anticipated reboot, EA and Full Circle are opening up Insider registrations for the title, offering fans a way to play the game early and provide valuable feedback for the developer.

"We’re very early in the development of skate. and are bringing players into the game much sooner than is the norm in our industry," says the studio in a newly set up FAQ. "We’re incredibly passionate about skate. and want to ensure we’re building the best possible game, and that’s why we want you playing and providing feedback early enough for us to make meaningful decisions and changes ahead of a worldwide launch."

Those interested can register for the closed playtests by heading here. Keep in mind there will be an NDA in place to keep any and all assets from the game under wraps during the testing phase. While no dates for the initial tests were shared today, the studio said the Insider sessions will be available only on PC via EA's Origin client at first, with more platforms being brought in later.