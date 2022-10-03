Windows 11 build 25211.1010 released to Dev Channel to test the pipes

Microsoft has released an update for Windows 11 Build 25211 which was released to Windows Insiders last Thursday. It comes in the form of Cumulative Update Build 252112.1010 (KB5019342) and contains nothing new, as it is designed to test their servicing pipeline.

The full announcement says:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 25211.1010 (KB5019342). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Hence, all the bug fixes and improvements that were announced with the earlier released build 25211 to the Dev Channel are carried over into this.

Interestingly, while there are no new changes made in this build, servicing test builds like these before have been known to break some features despite not adding any new features or containing fixes.

The official announcement can be found on Microsoft's website here.