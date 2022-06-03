Windows 11 inches closer to 20% market share on Steam

Valve has released the results of the Steam hardware and software survey the company conducts every month. The report for May 2022 shows Windows 11 continuing its steady climb, and it is getting closer to the 20% mark.

In May 2022, Windows 11 went up from 18.94% to 19.59%, which means almost every fifth Steam customer switched to Microsoft's latest operating system. Despite Windows 11's healthy growth, Windows 10 remains the king with 73.89% (+0.34 points). Microsoft plans to support Windows 10 at least until 2025, so do not expect Windows 10 to lose any major ground soon.

Older Windows lost some points last month, but their market share combined is slightly more than 3%. Overall, 96.68% (+0.37 points) of Steam users prefer Windows to other operating systems. Apple's macOS has 2.20% (-0.35 points), and Linux is third with just 1.12% (-0.02 points).

Hardware-wise, here are the most popular processors, graphics cards, and configurations Steam customers use to play their favorite games:

CPU : 4-core CPUs with clocks from 2.3 to 2.69 GHz. Intel has 67.19% (-1.23 points) and AMD has 32.8% (+1.24 points).

: 4-core CPUs with clocks from 2.3 to 2.69 GHz. Intel has 67.19% (-1.23 points) and AMD has 32.8% (+1.24 points). GPU : Nvidia has 75.93%, AMD has 8.95%, and Intel maintains 8.95%. The most popular graphics cards are Nvidia GTX 1060, Nvidia GTX 1650, and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti.

: Nvidia has 75.93%, AMD has 8.95%, and Intel maintains 8.95%. The most popular graphics cards are Nvidia GTX 1060, Nvidia GTX 1650, and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti. RAM : 16 GB.

: 16 GB. Video Memory : 8 GB.

: 8 GB. Primary Display : 1920 x 1080.

: 1920 x 1080. VR: Oculus Quest has 47.99% (+0.01 point), Valve Index has 15.79% (+0.44 points), and Oculus Rift is third with 10.94% (-0.12 points).

