Valve: 34% of Steam customers are using Windows 11

Windows 11 is not breaking speed records when it comes to its growth. The latest reports show that most users still prefer the good-old Windows 10, and only 23% have already upgraded to Windows 11. However, things are slightly different on the gaming side of the market.

Windows 11's gaming-related improvements and optimizations are solid incentives for gamers to move on from Windows 10 to 11. Valve's monthly Hardware & Software Survey shows that the gaming audience is more willing to upgrade: almost 34% of all Steam customers now run Microsoft's latest operating system.

Note: Participation in the survey is optional, and the data is never 100% accurate.

According to Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for May 2023, 96.14% of all customers access the platform from Windows PCs (-0.24 points compared with the previous month). 60.51% run Windows 10 (-0.7 points), and 33.99% are powered by Windows 11.

Older Windows versions are still there, but their market shares are puny: 64-bit Windows 7 has 1.17% (-0.11 points), 64-bit Windows 8.1 has 0.29% (-0.02 points), and 32-bit Windows 7 is at 0.08%. Those still playing games from PCs with Windows 7 and 8 should start thinking about upgrading since Valve plans to kill Steam on unsupported Windows versions on January 1, 2024.

Windows 10 - 60.51% (-0.24 points) Windows 11 - 33.99% (+0.6 points) Windows 7 64-bit - 1.17% (-0.11 points) Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.29% (-0.02 points) Windows 7 - 0.08%

Now to the hardware side of the report:

Steam Hardware Survey - May 2023 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 67.52% (+0.38) 32.46% (-0.38) 0.03% Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 33.78% (+0.29) 27.12% (-0.58) 19.59% (-0.01) Memory 16GB 8GB 32GB 51.93% (-0.26%) 18.91% (-0.44%) 16.87% (+0.77) Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1060 NVIDIA RTX 3060 5.85% (-0.13) 4.79% (-0.05) 4.73% (+0.22) Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 4GB 28.33% (+0.43) 19.18% (-0.05) 13.48% (-0.65) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 64.33% (-0.19) 12.88% (+0.39) 5.22% (-0.06)

You can find more information on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.