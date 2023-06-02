Valve: 34% of Steam customers are using Windows 11

Windows 11 is not breaking speed records when it comes to its growth. The latest reports show that most users still prefer the good-old Windows 10, and only 23% have already upgraded to Windows 11. However, things are slightly different on the gaming side of the market.
Windows 11's gaming-related improvements and optimizations are solid incentives for gamers to move on from Windows 10 to 11. Valve's monthly Hardware & Software Survey shows that the gaming audience is more willing to upgrade: almost 34% of all Steam customers now run Microsoft's latest operating system.
Note: Participation in the survey is optional, and the data is never 100% accurate.
According to Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for May 2023, 96.14% of all customers access the platform from Windows PCs (-0.24 points compared with the previous month). 60.51% run Windows 10 (-0.7 points), and 33.99% are powered by Windows 11.
Older Windows versions are still there, but their market shares are puny: 64-bit Windows 7 has 1.17% (-0.11 points), 64-bit Windows 8.1 has 0.29% (-0.02 points), and 32-bit Windows 7 is at 0.08%. Those still playing games from PCs with Windows 7 and 8 should start thinking about upgrading since Valve plans to kill Steam on unsupported Windows versions on January 1, 2024.
- Windows 10 - 60.51% (-0.24 points)
- Windows 11 - 33.99% (+0.6 points)
- Windows 7 64-bit - 1.17% (-0.11 points)
- Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.29% (-0.02 points)
- Windows 7 - 0.08%
Now to the hardware side of the report:
|Steam Hardware Survey - May 2023
|Processors
|Intel
|AMD
|Microsoft
|67.52% (+0.38)
|32.46% (-0.38)
|0.03%
|Physical Cores
|6 cores
|4 cores
|8 cores
|33.78% (+0.29)
|27.12% (-0.58)
|19.59% (-0.01)
|Memory
|16GB
|8GB
|32GB
|
51.93% (-0.26%)
|18.91% (-0.44%)
|16.87% (+0.77)
|Graphics Cards Models
|NVIDIA GTX 1650
|NVIDIA GTX 1060
|NVIDIA RTX 3060
|5.85% (-0.13)
|4.79% (-0.05)
|4.73% (+0.22)
|Graphics Cards Memory
|8GB
|6GB
|4GB
|28.33% (+0.43)
|19.18% (-0.05)
|
13.48% (-0.65)
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|1366 x 768
|64.33% (-0.19)
|12.88% (+0.39)
|
5.22% (-0.06)
You can find more information on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.
