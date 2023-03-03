Valve: every third Steam customer uses Windows 11

Every month, Valve conducts a platform-wide optional survey to learn about software and hardware preferences among gamers. Last month, the survey revealed Windows 11 crossed the 30% mark for the first time since its debut in late 2021. The February 2023 report is now available, showing Windows 11's continuous growth and Windows 10's steady decline.

Note: Participation in Valve's Hardware & Software Survey is optional, and the company picks participants randomly. The project aims to provide developers with platform-average data instead of 100% accurate values.

You can find detailed Windows stats in the global market, not only gaming, in the latest Statcounter report.

According to Valve, Windows 10 is still the dominant operating system on Steam, and 62.33% of the surveyed customers prefer to stick to the OS released eight years ago. However, Windows 10 keeps bleeding users—it lost 1.13 points in February 2023. As for Windows 11, it is continuing its rise toward first place. It gained 1.73 points and reached another all-time high of 32.06%.

Overall, Windows 10 and 11 hold more than 95% of all Steam users with Windows PCs. 64-bit Windows 7 has 1.43% (-0.17), 64-bit Windows 8.1 has 0.34% (-0.05), and 32-bit Windows 7 is only at 0.09% (-0.02).

There are no that many changes on the hardware side of the report. Here are the most popular picks in each category:

Steam Hardware Survey - January 2023 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 67.17% (+0.04) 32.80% (-0.04) 0.03% Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 33.42% (+1.34) 27.96% (-1.55) 20.09% (+0.54) Memory 16GB 8GB 32GB 52.71% (+0.97) 19.77% (-1.53) 15.20% (+1.36) Graphics Cards Nvidia AMD Intel 75.82% (+0.79) 14.93% (-0.38) 8.95% (-0.47) Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1060 NVIDIA RTX 3060L 5.92% (-0.12) 5.11% (+0.10) 4.61% (+0.31) Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 4GB 28.04% (+0.97) 19.41% (+0.24) 14.22% (-0.93) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 64.60% (-0.23) 12.33% (+1.27) 5.39% (-0.50)

You can find more information on the survey's official Steam page.