Windows 11's market share on Steam takes a massive nosedive

Valve's monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey results are now out, revealing a somewhat puzzling picture for Windows 11. According to Valve, Microsoft's latest operating system took a massive nosedive in March 2023 and went from 30% to a much less impressive 22.41% mark. Windows 10, on the other hand, increased its market share to 73.59% (+10.49 points).

Note: Valve picks users randomly and allows declining participation in the survey. The primary goal is to provide a platform average picture and help developers tailor their games and technology investments. The survey is never 100% accurate.

Windows 11 and 10 combined hold 96.36% of Steam users. Although older Windows versions no longer receive any support from Microsoft, some customers continue accessing Steam from machines running Windows 7 and 8.1. However, Steam will soon cut off those people from the platform—Valve recently announced plans to stop supporting Steam on now-dead Windows versions.

Windows 10 64-bit - 73.95% (+10.49) Windows 11 - 22.41% (-7.92) Windows 7 64-bit - 1.06% (-0.54) Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.20% (-0.19) Windows 7 32-bit - 0.05% (-0.06)

Now to the hardware side of the report:

Steam Hardware Survey - January 2023 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 76.18% (+9.01) 23.80% (-9) 0.02% (-0.01) Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 45.78% (+12.36) 20.94% (-7.02) 18.45% (-1.64) Memory 16GB 32GB 8GB 56.92% (+4.21) 22.41% (+7.21) 12.69% (-7.08) Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA RTX 3060 NVIDIA RTX 2060 NVIDIA GTX 1060 10.44% (+6.9) 7.89% (+3.67) 7.69% (+2.59) Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 12GB 32.16% (+4.12) 22.4% (+2.99) 16.46% (+7.78) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 64.28% (-0.32) 20.72% (+8.39) 3.24% (-2.15)

You can find more information on the survey's official page.