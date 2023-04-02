Windows 11's market share on Steam takes a massive nosedive

Valve's monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey results are now out, revealing a somewhat puzzling picture for Windows 11. According to Valve, Microsoft's latest operating system took a massive nosedive in March 2023 and went from 30% to a much less impressive 22.41% mark. Windows 10, on the other hand, increased its market share to 73.59% (+10.49 points).
Note: Valve picks users randomly and allows declining participation in the survey. The primary goal is to provide a platform average picture and help developers tailor their games and technology investments. The survey is never 100% accurate.
Windows 11 and 10 combined hold 96.36% of Steam users. Although older Windows versions no longer receive any support from Microsoft, some customers continue accessing Steam from machines running Windows 7 and 8.1. However, Steam will soon cut off those people from the platform—Valve recently announced plans to stop supporting Steam on now-dead Windows versions.
- Windows 10 64-bit - 73.95% (+10.49)
- Windows 11 - 22.41% (-7.92)
- Windows 7 64-bit - 1.06% (-0.54)
- Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.20% (-0.19)
- Windows 7 32-bit - 0.05% (-0.06)
Now to the hardware side of the report:
|Steam Hardware Survey - January 2023
|Processors
|Intel
|AMD
|Microsoft
|76.18% (+9.01)
|23.80% (-9)
|0.02% (-0.01)
|Physical Cores
|6 cores
|4 cores
|8 cores
|45.78% (+12.36)
|20.94% (-7.02)
|18.45% (-1.64)
|Memory
|16GB
|32GB
|8GB
|56.92% (+4.21)
|22.41% (+7.21)
|12.69% (-7.08)
|Graphics Cards Models
|NVIDIA RTX 3060
|NVIDIA RTX 2060
|NVIDIA GTX 1060
|10.44% (+6.9)
|7.89% (+3.67)
|7.69% (+2.59)
|Graphics Cards Memory
|8GB
|6GB
|12GB
|32.16% (+4.12)
|22.4% (+2.99)
|16.46% (+7.78)
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|1366 x 768
|64.28% (-0.32)
|20.72% (+8.39)
|
3.24% (-2.15)
You can find more information on the survey's official page.
