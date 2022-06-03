Support for Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake, successor to Raptor Lake, has kicked off

Intel is expected to release its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs in the second half of this year where its set to be on a head on collision with AMD's Ryzen 7000 series parts.

While we wait for that, Team Blue has also started enabling support for its succeeding 14th Gen Core architecture dubbed "Meteor Lake (MTL)". Twitter user and leakster momomo_us spotted the following references for the upcoming architecture inside Intel's Management Engine (ME) driver. In fact, there are also references to the one that comes after that, which is, 15th Gen Lunar Lake (LNL) already present.

The leak suggests that Intel is adding or has already added 13th Gen Raptor Lake (RPL) support in ME 16.1, and the following editions are receiving support for mobile Meteor Lake-M (MTL-M), Meteor Lake-P (Meteor Lake-P) as well as desktop version Meteor Lake-S (MTL-S).

Back in 2021, Intel disclosed the first details about Meteor Lake stating that the core was versatile capable of scaling all the way from 5W to 125W. During this, the company has introduced its updated naming scheme for its process technologies and later on, earlier this year, it announced that Meteor Lake will be using the Intel's new "Intel 4" process. It will be shipping next year, probably in the second half seeing how Raptor Lake is yet to release.

Source and image: momomo_us (Twitter)