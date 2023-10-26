Windows 11 Release Preview build 22631.2506 has one small change for version 23H2

Microsoft has released a new, and perhaps one of the smallest, updates ever for Windows 11. It's for members of the Windows Insider Program on the Release Preview channel. The build number for the update is 22631.2506 (KB5031455).

The blog post shows just one thing changed in this release, for people who have installed Windows 11, version 23H2. You may remember that Release Preview users got that big feature update for Windows 11 on September 26.

Today, they get the following change, according to the blog post:

Under All apps in the Start menu, Windows 11 system components will now show a “system” label.

This same update for Windows 11, version 23H2 users, also has all of the new features, improvements, and bug fixes that Microsoft is rolling out for Windows 11, version 22H2, users, as part of its non-security preview release that went live today as well.

That update, of course, includes features like Copilot in Windows, updates to the Start menu, Taskbar, File Explorer, and much more.

Since this is a Release Preview build, all of these new features are still considered to be optional. However, we expect that the Windows 11, version 23H2 update will become a mandatory software upgrade for all Windows 11 users in November. Specifically, the Moment 4 update should go live as part of the monthly "Patch Tuesday" event, which should happen on November 14.

Microsoft also released the Windows 10, version 22H2, non-security preview update today. That update for those users was almost completely about bug fixes for that version of the OS and contains no new features.

Stay tuned as it will likely be a very busy next few weeks on the Windows update news front. We also expect Microsoft 365 Copilot to launch for enterprise users, with its many generative AI productivity features, in less than a week on November 1.