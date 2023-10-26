Windows 10 version 22H2 non-security preview update (KB5031445) is now available

Microsoft has released the non-security preview update for Windows 10 22H2. The build number is 19045.3636 (KB503144). This release fixes a number of bugs and contains no new features.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights

This update addresses an issue that affects touchscreens. They do not work properly when you use more than one display.

Improvements

Important: Use EKB KB5015684 to update to Windows 10, version 22H2.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Syria. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Syria DST changes 2022.

This update addresses a memory leak in ctfmon.exe.

This update addresses a memory leak in TextInputHost.exe.

This update addresses an error that occurs when you print using v4 print drivers.

This update addresses an issue that affects Outlook. It stops responding. This occurs when you print to an Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printer that has a slow response time.

This update addresses an issue that affects connectivity. It is lost. This occurs when you add a second network interface card (NIC) that has no default gateway.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). Its “allow” policies might block some binaries from running.

This update addresses an issue that affects robocopy. The /efsraw switch stops it from copying data properly.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 10 servicing stack update - 19045.3634

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Symptom

Using the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node in mobile device management (MDM) apps might incorrectly show a 65000 error in the "Require Device Encryption" setting for some devices in your environment. Affected environments are those with the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies set to enabled and selecting either "full encryption" or "used space only". Microsoft Intune is affected by this issue but third-party MDMs might also be affected.

Important This issue is a reporting issue only and does not affect drive encryption or the reporting of other issues on the device, including other BitLocker issues.

Workaround

To mitigate this issue in Microsoft Intune, you can set the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies to not configured.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.