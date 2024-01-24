Windows' Sticky Notes app is about to get its 'biggest' update

Sticky Notes is a default Windows app that lets you quickly put together some notes and keep them visible on your desktop, similar to how some people use physical stickies attached to their monitors to keep track of things. After taking almost a four-year pause in releasing updates and new features, Microsoft is bringing back Sticky Notes, promising something big.

Microsoft announced the upcoming update in Sticky Notes' official X account. The reveal is the first post on the account since April 2020:

🎉New year! New updates! Stay tuned for some of our biggest announcements yet! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OhgpkBxFfo — Sticky Notes (@stickynotes) January 24, 2024

A lot of Windows users jumped into replies to speculate about the release (and whether the app even needs one). Some say Sticky Notes will get new AI-powered capabilities, which would hardly be a surprise, considering that even Notepad is getting Copilot. Others gravitate to more pessimistic scenarios, envisioning a web-based revamp. Fortunately, @stickynotes quickly refuted some of those speculations, claiming their "big news is not﻿ a web app," at least for now. For now...

Since everyone is asking...

Our big news is not a web app... for now😉 — Sticky Notes (@stickynotes) January 24, 2024

Sticky Notes is one of those simple Windows apps that just works﻿, compensating a humble feature set for reliability and simplicity. And with the disastrous launch of the new web-based Outlook with its lacking features and insane data harvesting, it is not hard to guess why Windows enthusiasts are skeptical about this upcoming "biggest announcement." But let's stay positive and hope for the better. Maybe Microsoft will surprise us with amazing new features for the Sticky Notes app, even though, again, it probably does not need them.

What would you like to see in the upcoming Sticky Notes upgrade? Share your thoughts in the comments.