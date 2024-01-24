Save massive $600 on Surface Laptop Studio 2 with 13th Gen Core i7, RTX 4050 and 512GB SSD

Most PC manufacturers nowadays stick to well-tested formulas and conventional form factors, but the market still offers plenty of quirky computers with interesting designs. The second-generation Surface Laptop Studio is one such computer, and it is now available on Amazon with an absolutely massive $600 discount.

For those unfamiliar, the Surface Laptop Studio substituted the Surface Book, a two-in-one computer from 2015. Even though the new version no longer lets you detach its display, there are several unique features the Surface Laptop Studio 2 offers. You can use it as a traditional touchscreen laptop, switch to the "creative canvas" mode (like a regular tablet), or use it as an "angled display" with the screen sitting closer to you and covering the keyboard.

The complicated hinge is not the only unconventional design decision in the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Its base has a complex shape to give more room to the battery (Microsoft claims up to 18 hours of "typical use") and powerful hardware. And speaking of hardware, you get the 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, a dedicated RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of user-upgradeable storage.

Ports-wise, the laptop features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 3.1, a microSDXC card reader, an audio jack, and the signature Surface Connect port. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast wireless connectivity.

