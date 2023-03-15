Yes, there's a movie about the rise and fall of BlackBerry, and it's in theaters May 12

It's rare to see a movie that dramatizes the launch of a technology product. That's why the new trailer for the upcoming film about the rise and fall of the BlackBerry smartphone should be a very interesting watch for old-school tech fans.

The movie, which is simply titled BlackBerry, is coming to theaters via indie studio IFC Films on May 12. The trailer makes the film look like a mix of business drama with some nerd comedy elements. It's being directed and co-written (with Matt Miller) by Mike Johnson, who also co-stars as Research in Motion (RIM)'s co-founder Douglas Fregin alongside Jay Baruchel as RIM's other co-founder Mike Lazaridis.

The trailer shows Fregin and Lazaridis making a pitch for the BlackBerry in 1996 to investor Jim Balsillie, played by Glenn Howerton. Balsillie agrees to fund the phone's development, in exchange for 50 percent of RIM.

The trailer shows the final results, as RIM's smartphone, with its physical keyboard and its more advanced software features, became a huge sales hit, especially for business people who gave the phone its well-known nickname, the "CrackBerry". The trailer also shows RIM's subsequent issues, including the threat of Apple's iPhone that eventually helped to sink sales of the BlackBerry.

The movie is based on the book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of Blackberry, by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff. The film's cast also includes a number of familiar names and faces, including Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek, Michael Ironside, Rich Sommer, and Martin Donovan.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.