YouTube announces "For you" section of channel Home tabs to recommend content to viewers

YouTube has announced on X today that it will be introducing a new section of the channel Home tab, called "For you." This new section will recommend a selection of content from your channel to viewers based on their watch history if they have it enabled.

YouTube also went on to say that creators need to review their channel settings and select formats that will be displayed in the new section prior to the rollout date. Viewers will begin seeing this new section on channel pages starting from 20th November.

In a response to the original post on X, YouTube went on to demonstrate what this will look like to viewers, which will be a carousel style view on mobile combining videos, shorts, and livestreams that have been posted to a channel.

This change will also bring older content on channels back to the forefront, potentially increasing exposure to videos and shorts that have been buried for some time now. However, it will also push down the content lists that have been curated by channels to a lower view, almost off the screen in this example.

These settings can be found on the web as well as in the YouTube Studio app, by navigating to channel settings. Displaying this panel does appear to be optional, with YouTube stating that the section can be toggled on/off in these settings as well, so it will be interesting to see how widespread the adoption of this is, and how beneficial it is to channels.